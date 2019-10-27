Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) versus Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Financial Analysis

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) and Frontline (NYSE:FRO) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Overseas Shipholding Group and Frontline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overseas Shipholding Group 2.38% 3.77% 1.32% Frontline 8.21% 5.73% 2.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Overseas Shipholding Group and Frontline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontline 0 4 5 0 2.56

Frontline has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential downside of 14.37%. Given Frontline’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontline is more favorable than Overseas Shipholding Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Overseas Shipholding Group and Frontline’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overseas Shipholding Group $366.16 million 0.40 $13.49 million N/A N/A Frontline $742.27 million 2.65 -$8.88 million ($0.14) -73.64

Overseas Shipholding Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontline.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.4% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Frontline shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.1% of Frontline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Overseas Shipholding Group has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontline has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Frontline beats Overseas Shipholding Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and the United States and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

