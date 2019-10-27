Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target raised by Barclays from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Owens Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.45.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.68. 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

In other news, VP Ava Harter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $109,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $151,655.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,452.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,362 shares of company stock worth $2,402,018. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $221,160,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $94,656,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 82.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,507,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,135,000 after buying an additional 1,585,968 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $91,906,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

