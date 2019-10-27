Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1,492.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.