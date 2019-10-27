PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PACW. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.67.

PACW stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,111. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $42.37.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $359,955.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,952.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 100,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

