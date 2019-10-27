Palamina (CVE:PA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Palamina (CVE:PA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 52000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

Palamina Company Profile (CVE:PA)

Palamina Corp., through its subsidiary Palamina SA de C.V., focuses on the exploration of mineral deposits in Mexico, Canada, and Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Gaban, Coasa, Orco, Cori, Bendi gold projects located at south-eastern Peru; the Tinka iron oxide copper-gold project covering an area of 3,300 hectares located in southern Peru; and the El Santuario property covering an area of 1,372 hectares located in the Cardonal district, Hidalgo State, Mexico.

