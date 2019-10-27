Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $566.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:PATK traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 283,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,821. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.61.

PATK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other Patrick Industries news, President Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 172,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

