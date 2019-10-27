Paxos Standard Token Reaches Market Cap of $237.38 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00203233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.27 or 0.01478595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027892 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00117850 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

