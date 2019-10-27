PAYCENT Hits Market Capitalization of $146,599.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $146,599.00 and approximately $153,328.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00204042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.13 or 0.01464684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00028521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00128133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

