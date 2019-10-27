Paycom Software (PAYC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Paycom Software to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Paycom Software has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $209.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $107.46 and a 1 year high of $259.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.13.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.