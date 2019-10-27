Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $147.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.14% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $107.19 on Friday. Paypal has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $780,956.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,307 shares of company stock worth $14,151,842. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Paypal by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 17,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 86,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 2,050.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

