Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $147.00. The stock had previously closed at $103.75, but opened at $104.91. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Paypal shares last traded at $106.79, with a volume of 750,519 shares traded.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $780,956.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,151,842. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 55.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 81.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 615.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. Paypal’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

