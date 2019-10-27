PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Holdings Decreased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 709,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after buying an additional 277,090 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in PBF Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.50. PBF Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 686,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,025,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,882,241 shares of company stock valued at $67,803,160 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen upgraded PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

