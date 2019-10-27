Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ PGC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $28.03. 112,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $544.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.07 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 20.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $44,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,941 shares in the company, valued at $766,556.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $78,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $443,850. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

