Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 41444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $423.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.4% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

