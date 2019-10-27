Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 16,014 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lessened its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,014 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,492,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,613,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 166,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 172,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

In related news, COO Michael Nill sold 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $893,350.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 199,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $13,254,250.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,850.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,010. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

