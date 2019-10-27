Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 1,326 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 3.4% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,238,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,561,000 after purchasing an additional 358,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,390,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,323,000 after purchasing an additional 474,495 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,349,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,683,000 after purchasing an additional 215,915 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,322,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,765,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,513,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,995,000 after purchasing an additional 265,646 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.93.

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,479. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day moving average of $113.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

