Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEI. ValuEngine upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.19.

NYSE PEI traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $6.35. 1,661,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,910. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $474.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.44). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $81.08 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph F. Coradino purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $59,696.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard I. Korman purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,288.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $286,076 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEI. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 816.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 119.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 76.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

