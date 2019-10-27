Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Peoples Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,187. The company has a market cap of $671.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 22.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 6,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $196,368.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 27.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $5,788,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 25.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

