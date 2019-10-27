Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.07. 15,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,304. The firm has a market cap of $541.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $33.94.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $41,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,084.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $83,949.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,069 in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 113,410 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

