Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB opened at $219.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $177.70 and a 1-year high of $263.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $603,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,111.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $459,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,961.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,198 shares of company stock worth $1,335,030 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.00.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.