Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $54.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

