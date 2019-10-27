Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.28.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $203.05 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.16. The firm has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

