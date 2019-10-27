Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,632,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 10,290 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.74%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

In other QUALCOMM news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $779,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,985 shares of company stock worth $892,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

