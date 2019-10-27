Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $479,000 Investment in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $244.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $264.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.16 and its 200 day moving average is $246.21.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $347,618.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $2,450,565.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,041 shares in the company, valued at $8,707,294.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

