Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,295 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $321,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,874,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,884,000 after acquiring an additional 185,576 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $61.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $53.04 and a one year high of $64.40.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.