Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 172,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 89,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.64.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,184,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,726.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,230,695.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,362 shares of company stock worth $5,875,493. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

