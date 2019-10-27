Pfizer (PFE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Pfizer has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.76-2.86 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.76-2.86 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pfizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.77 on Friday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.