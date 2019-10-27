Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS.

Shares of PSX opened at $114.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.12 and its 200-day moving average is $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

