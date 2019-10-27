Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Get Photronics alerts:

PLAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Northland Securities set a $12.00 target price on Photronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,426. The company has a market cap of $789.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. Photronics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $138.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.13 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $28,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,583. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,843 shares of company stock worth $711,981. 3.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.9% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,245,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 79,927 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.