Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 6,324 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 577.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $57.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,307,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,313,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $178.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

