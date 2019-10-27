Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 4,694 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,080 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,823 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.75. 9,781,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,927,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $290,051.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,026 shares of company stock worth $20,743,806. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

