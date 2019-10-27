Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 8,636 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 74.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,630,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

In other Chevron news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.67. 3,369,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,672. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

