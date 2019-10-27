Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,198. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $211.90. The firm has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.28.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.