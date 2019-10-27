Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PPBI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

PPBI opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.66 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $28,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 95,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

