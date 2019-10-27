Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pixelworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

PXLW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. 112,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $155.14 million, a P/E ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 2.05.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 634.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 164,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 142,249 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 1.4% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 233,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 75.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 26,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

