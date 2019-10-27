Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.96. Plexus has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $73.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.02 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $59,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,694.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Kelly sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $209,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,978.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,925 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 75.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 5.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 11,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

