POA One Day Trading Volume Hits $228,103.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. POA has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $228,103.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Binance, IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last week, POA has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

About POA

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Binance, Ethfinex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

