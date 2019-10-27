PolyOne Co. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of PolyOne in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

POL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PolyOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

NYSE:POL opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. PolyOne has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $35.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PolyOne by 220.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PolyOne by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in PolyOne by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

