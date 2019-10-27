Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV) traded down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 572 ($7.47) and last traded at GBX 574 ($7.50), 4,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 35,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 586 ($7.66).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Porvair in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Porvair in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Porvair alerts:

The company has a market cap of $275.06 million and a PE ratio of 25.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 591.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 570.87.

Porvair Company Profile (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.