PostCoin (POST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $266.00

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One PostCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $23,120.00 and approximately $266.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PostCoin has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010769 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010470 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001631 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About PostCoin

POST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum.

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

