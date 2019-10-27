Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $284.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Precision Drilling’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDS. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.