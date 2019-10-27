Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Presidio stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $16.72. 194,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,985. Presidio has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Presidio had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio in the third quarter valued at about $540,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Presidio by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Presidio in the third quarter valued at about $557,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio in the third quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Presidio by 23.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

