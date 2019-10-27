Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,510,000 after buying an additional 214,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,898,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,177,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,705,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 122,956 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,001,000 after acquiring an additional 102,314 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,257,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,841,000 after acquiring an additional 154,586 shares during the period.

PBH traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $34.98. 166,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,602. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.52 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.07.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

