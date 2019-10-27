Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,274,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 225,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $54.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,248. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $57,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,500. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

