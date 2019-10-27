Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Raymond James Trust N.A.’s 10th Largest Position

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.4% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $123.25 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.85 and a 200 day moving average of $113.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,519 shares of company stock valued at $58,596,988 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

