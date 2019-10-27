Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $123.25 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,519 shares of company stock valued at $58,596,988 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.