Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.9% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $123.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,519 shares of company stock worth $58,596,988. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

