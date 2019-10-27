ProCurrency (PROC) Market Capitalization Achieves $21,785.00

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One ProCurrency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last week, ProCurrency has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. ProCurrency has a market capitalization of $21,785.00 and $1,018.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.26 or 0.01850892 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ProCurrency

ProCurrency (CRYPTO:PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,010,818,507 coins and its circulating supply is 103,743,626 coins. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo.

ProCurrency Coin Trading

ProCurrency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProCurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

