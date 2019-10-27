Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock Price Down 8.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) dropped 8.6% on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $146.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Proofpoint traded as low as $113.71 and last traded at $113.80, approximately 2,353,814 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 620,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.45.

PFPT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.26.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $2,334,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 987 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $115,508.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,717.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,544 shares of company stock valued at $8,861,107. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,297,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 405,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 309,447 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 539,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,991,000 after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Proofpoint by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,931,000 after acquiring an additional 213,585 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.69.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

