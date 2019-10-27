Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 51,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 45,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Valero Energy stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.